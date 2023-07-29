Another loan for Facundo Pellistri? Boca Juniors exploring possibility of taking Manchester United starlet for the 2023-24 season

Facundo Pellistri could once again leave Manchester United on loan as Boca Juniors have shown interest in signing him for the 2023-24 season.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine giants are reportedly considering approaching Man United for a loan move for the Uruguayan attacker, according to journalist Luis Fregossi.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If a temporary move materialises, Pellistri will move away from United for the third time since joining the club in 2020. He had earlier spent the second half of the 2020-21 season and the entire 2021-22 season on loan at Alaves before returning to Old Trafford last season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: In his first full season in England, the 21-year-old made his competitive debut for the Red Devils in January this year against Charlton Athletic in a Carabao Cup tie. He made his Premier League debut in February against Leeds United. Overall, Pellistri appeared in 11 matches across all competitions for United and provided one assist.

WHAT NEXT? The Red Devils are looking to sign another midfielder this summer, especially after Kobbie Mainoo's ankle injury and are closely linked with a move for Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat.