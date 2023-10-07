Another defensive blow for Man Utd! Injured Raphael Varane ruled out of Brentford clash - with Harry Maguire set to partner Jonny Evans at the back

Raphael Varane has been ruled out of Manchester United's clash against Brentford with a 'minor issue' - deepening the club's defensive injury crisis.

Varane adds to Man Utd injury crisis

Frenchman out with 'minor issue'

Evans & Maguire will lead defence vs Brentford

WHAT HAPPENED? The Frenchman's absence leaves United without six defenders due to injury, leading Erik ten Hag to line up with Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans against Thomas Frank's side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United were already missing Lisandro Martinez as well as first-choice right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and all three of their left-backs: Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and loan signing Sergio Reguilon. The crisis led Ten Hag to deploy Sofyan Amrabat at left-back but the Morocco international is set to return to midfield against Brentford, with Diogo Dalot switching to the left side of defence and Victor Lindelof deputising on the right.

WHAT NEXT? United will be desperate to beat Brentford and lift the misery at Old Trafford after their worst start to a season since 1989-90.