Another ACL nightmare for Arsenal! Laura Wienroither becomes FOURTH player to suffer season-ending injury after playing just 18 minutes of Wolfsburg clash

Arsenal’s ACL injury nightmare continues, with Laura Wienroither becoming the fourth Gunners star to suffer knee ligament damage this season.

Defender forced off against Wolfsburg

Set to undergo surgery

Joins Miedema, Mead & Williamson in treatment room

WHAT HAPPENED? The Austria international defender has seen her 2022-23 campaign brought to a premature conclusion after picking up a serious knock during a Champions League semi-final clash with Wolfsburg at Emirates Stadium. Wienroither joins team-mates Vivianne Miedema, Beth Mead and Leah Williamson in the treatment room, with another Arsenal star being forced under the knife.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement on the Gunners’ official website reads: “We can confirm that Laura Wienroither suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in our match against Wolfsburg at Emirates Stadium on Monday evening. Laura was substituted in the 82nd minute of our UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final and has subsequently undergone testing to determine the extent of the injury. Laura will undergo surgery in due course and will be sidelined for an extended period. Everyone at the club will now be supporting Laura and working hard to support her recovery and return to action.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wienroither joined Arsenal from Hoffenheim in January 2022 and helped them to League Cup glory earlier this season. Later on Thursday, Midiema posted on Instagram with a picture featuring all four injured stars, joking that: "At least we will all be in the gym together".

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Austria did not qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, meaning that Wienroither will not miss out on that tournament, but England captain Williamson is set to sit out the Lionesses’ latest shot at global glory while Mead – who claimed Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament prizes at Euro 2022 – needs a “miracle” to make the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.