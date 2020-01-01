Anjorin signs five-year Chelsea contract

The 18-year-old is hungry for more first-team action under Frank Lampard after signing a deal that will run until 2025

youngster Tino Anjorin has signed a five-year contract extension, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been with the west London outfit since the age of six and has made two appearances for Frank Lampard's side this season.

The Under-19 international made his senior debut in the third round against Grimsby, coming on midway through the second half as the Blues trounced the League Two side 7-1.

Anjorin then came on to replace Willian in the second half of Chelsea's 4-0 win over in the Premier League in March.

Anjorin had reached the agreement to commit to another five years with the Stamford Bridge side in April, and the club have now confirmed he will stay put.

"It’s a brilliant feeling. I’ve been at the club since I was six years old so to get to this stage and then be offered another five-year contract on top of that is amazing," Anjorin told the club's official website.

"I had no hesitation but to take it straight away because to play for the club I always dreamed of playing for is really special for me."

As one of eight academy players to be given a chance in the first team under Lampard, Anjorin feels at home among the Chelsea stars.

"It’s been a really crucial season for young players here. Frank, Jody Morris and Joe Edwards have taken us on board and really committed themselves to bringing young players through," he added.

"Hopefully I can try to carry on being a part of that as long as I keep working hard and impressing the coaches."

He is hungry for more top-flight action after feeling the support of the Chelsea fans.

"You feel like everyone is behind you. When I was about to come on, I remember just hearing this massive roar which was completely unexpected.

"I thought it would be quiet because nobody knew who I was but I think they knew I was from the Academy so the support was brilliant. It put a smile on my face for the rest of the day!

"Against , I’ll never forget the fans singing my name because it just felt so amazing.

"I was on the pitch playing and then I just heard them chanting ‘Tino, Tino, Tino’. It was unbelievable to hear that."