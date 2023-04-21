Angers vs Paris Saint-Germain : Lineups and LIVE updates

Two sides from opposite sides of the Ligue 1 table lock horns as PSG look to fly away at the top of the French table

After spending eight seasons in France’s top-flight, Angers look destined for relegation and only a miracle could see the French side survive the drop. The French outfit have just won 3 games this season and are placed at the basement of Ligue 1 with 14 points.

With just 7 games left for Angers in Ligue 1 to fight for safety, their survival in France’s premier championship looks almost impossible. Despite all their struggles Angers would look to produce an upset in their own backyard when they face league leaders PSG.

After another European exit, Christophe Galtier’s men had shifted their focus to winning the French top division and are on route to lift the title once again. The league leaders are darting towards their 11th league title and could extend their lead to 11 points with a win away from home.

Goals from Hugo Ekitiké and Lionel Messi secured a routine victory for the Parisians the last time the two sides locked horns and the PSG fans would be hoping to see another scoreline that works in their favour.

PSG have collected 34 points from 15 games playing away from home as they boast of a second-best record in the league playing on the road. Three points against Angers would see them take a demandable lead at the pinnacle of the table and continue their gallop towards another Ligue 1 title.

Angers vs Paris Saint-Germain confirmed line-ups

Angers XI (5-3-2): Bernardoni; Valery, Camara, Hountondji,Bamba, Kalumba; Mendy, Hunou, Abdelli; Niane, Bahoya

PSG XI (3-4-3): Donnarumma; Marquinhos, Ramos, Danilo; Hakimi, Soler, Ruiz, Vitinha, Bernat; Messi, Mbappe

Angers vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE updates

Paris Saint-Germain's next three fixtures

The French league leaders host Lorient on the 30th of April before locking horns with Troyes away from home on the 8th of May. PSG return to action at their home when they face relegation-threatened Ajaccio on the 14th of May.