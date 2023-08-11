'We move forward' - Ange Postecoglou reacts to Harry Kane's imminent Tottenham departure as striker edges closer to €100m+ Bayern Munich transfer

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has reacted to Harry Kane's imminent move, saying the club had been planning for life without their talisman.

Kane on verge of Bayern move

Postecoglou: "We've been planning for it"

Hints at new arrivals

WHAT HAPPENED? Facing the press ahead of his side's trip to Brentford on Sunday, Spurs' new boss was typically phlegmatic when asked about his departing club captain. Postecoglou revealed that he and the club had been planning with losing Kane in mind and hinted at some reinforcements to come in.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Australian said: "Fair to say I don’t have a blow by blow account but my understanding is it has progressed to the point where it looks like it will happen. From that perspective, at least it gives us some clarity and we move forward without Harry."

He added: "We've been planning for this, it's fair to say, for a while. It doesn't take too much investigative work to realise that this was going to happen. So we've planning for it to sort of happen anyway, our business up to now had that in mind so this doesn't change things dramatically."

Article continues below

On new arrivals, Postecoglou hinted: “There’s still movement in the squad. It’s a big squad with players we need to move out and there are still three or so weeks to go in the transfer window, so I think there'll still be movement."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the summer's biggest transfer saga finally nearing its conclusion, Postecoglou will be relieved that the distraction is finally out of the way. Rebuilding without the club's greatest-ever player is an ominous task but may also buy their new manager some time and space to stamp his own style on the Spurs squad.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? The post-Kane era gets started this Sunday with a tricky trip across London as Spurs head to Brentford.