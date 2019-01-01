Andre Schurrle makes Spartak Moscow loan switch from Dortmund

Spartak have the option to sign the former Bayer Leverkusen, Chelsea and Wolfsburg player permanently next year

forward Andre Schurrle has joined on a season-long loan deal, his parent club have announced.

giants Dortmund confirmed the agreement on Wednesday, meaning the 28-year-old will spend his second successive season away from the club.

Schurrle made 24 Premier League appearances for last season, scoring six goals.

Spartak have the option to sign the former , and player permanently next year, with the fee reportedly set at €6million .

Schurrle broke through at before his form with Leverkusen alerted the attention of Chelsea.

Jose Mourinho made Schurrle the first signing of his second stint at the club for a reported fee of £18m in 2013.

The attacker made 44 Premier League appearances for Chelsea before returning to Germany with Wolfsburg in 2015, though things have not really worked out since a subsequent move to Dortmund a year later.

He has played in 33 Bundesliga matches for Dortmund, scoring three goals.

Schurrle's arrival will boost a Spartak side sitting 10th in the Russian Premier League after three matches.

The Muskovites will be hopeful he can make a greater contribution than the one he made last season at Cravan Cottage, where the German was unable to prevent the Cottagers sliding out of the Premier League after a dismal campaign.

Schurrle scored twice in the World Cup semi-final of 2014 as Germany crushed the hosts 7-1, notching his team's last two goals as they landed one of the great World Cup shocks.