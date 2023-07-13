Andre Onana deal imminent! Man Utd on verge of signing goalkeeper from Inter in €55m transfer

Harry Sherlock
Onana InterGetty
Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana for €55 million (£47m/$62m).

  • United closing in on Onana
  • Final verbal proposal made
  • Deal set to be completed

WHAT HAPPENED? United are set to complete the signing of Onana for a fee of €50m (£43m/$56m) plus €5m (£4m/$6m) in add-ons, reports Fabrizio Romano. The club made their 'final verbal proposal' for the goalkeeper on Thursday, and only the structure of the bonuses now need to be discussed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have targeted a goalkeeper after the departure of David de Gea was confirmed. Onana is now likely to complete his move to the club in the coming days.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The goalkeeper has emerged as one of the best in Europe in recent months and made 41 appearances for the club following his move from Ajax, keeping 19 clean sheets. He played under Erik ten Hag during his time with the Dutch side.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

André-Onana(C)GettyImages

Onana Ten HagGetty

Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester UnitedGetty Images

WHAT NEXT? United will aim to get the Onana deal over the line as he follows Mason Mount in joining the club this summer.

