Andre Ayew's Swansea City keep promotion hopes alive with win over Bristol City

The Swans sealed a valuable victory on their turf that ensured they remained in the race to make it into the English top-flight

Andre Ayew was ever-present as claimed a 1-0 win over at the Liberty Stadium in the penultimate round of Championship fixtures on Saturday.

The South club had played out a 2-2 draw with fellow promotion hopefuls in midweek, with Ayew scoring from the penalty spot while Nigerian winger Sammy Ameobi netted a brace for the Reds.

Swansea have lost more games at home this season (eight) than they have away from home (four).

More teams

Ayew attempted to give Steve Cooper’s side the lead in the 23rd minute, but his shot from six-yards out was saved by Bristol goalkeeper Daniel Bentley.

The captain had another effort eight minutes to the half-time break but it was kept out. Swansea were however not to be denied in added time with Connor Roberts getting the much-needed goal.

⏰ 74' | 🦢 1-0 🔴



A dangerous break from the hosts results in @AyewAndre shooting straight at Bentley.



💻 Match Centre 👉 https://t.co/gqhU2WiMhE #SWABRC | @SkyBetChamp — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) July 18, 2020

Bristol had the chance to level up from the spot with 21 minutes left on the clock after striker Famara Diedhiou was fouled by Welsh-Angolan defender Ben Cabango. Diedhiou‘s effort sadly hit the frame of the goalpost.

Ayew had one last say in added time to make it 2-0 for the Swans, but his effort from outside the box failed to go in.

Regardless of the 30-year-old’s failure to find the back of the net, he can still be proud of his performance that produced seven total shots, four of which were on target, 66 touches, 33 accurate passes at 80%, while also winning seven of 10 ground duels and making two tackles and interceptions.

Article continues below

Ayew is Swansea’s top scorer this season with 15 goals and six assists. He has a 100% record from the penalty spot, converted five spot-kicks from five attempts.

Swansea sit in seventh place heading into the final round of fixtures next Wednesday, three points behind fierce Welsh rivals who occupy the final promotion play-off spot after seeing off 3-1 at the Riverside.

The men in white will need to edge past Reading at the Madejski Stadium, while they hope the Bluebirds - who lead on goal difference by one, falter when they host .