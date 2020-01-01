Andre Ayew: Swansea ace wants quick response from club after first season defeat

The 30-year-old does not want his outfit to be weighed down by Saturday's setback against Huddersfield Town

attacker Andre Ayew has urged his side to quickly put the disappointment of Saturday's Championship defeat to behind them in their search for Premier League promotion.

The Jacky Army suffered their first defeat of the season in a surprising 2-1 home loss to the Terriers at Liberty Stadium.

It was a day of mixed feelings for Ayew, who marked his 100th appearance for Swansea with the club's solitary goal of the day.

“It’s very disappointing to lose. We started the season really well, so this is very painful,” Ayew said, as reported by his club's official website.

"They had chances to score, we had chances and didn't take them. That's the game. We should have been more decisive in both areas.

“We need to put this behind us because we've got a game coming up on Tuesday and we need three points.

“We're all going to go home, rest and prepare for Tuesday. Whenever you lose a game, the next one becomes even more important, so we need to get the three points and try to start another series of wins.

“Before we start thinking about next weekend, we must think about Coventry and make sure we get the three points."

Swansea, who occupy the fourth position on the league table, play away to Coventry City on Tuesday in their next game ahead of a weekend encounter with .

Last season, the Jack Army came close to securing a return to the Premier League as they reached the semi-final of the Championship play-off, their hopes dashed by .

On a personal note, Ayew's lone strike against Huddersfield has taken his season goal tally to two, having featured in all five games played thus far.

Last term, he played a crucial role in the club's exploits as he netted 16 goals to inspire their run to the play-offs. He was the side’s top scorer.

In a second spell with Swansea, Ayew first joined Steve Cooper's outfit in 2015 before transferring to after just one season.

He returned to Swansea in 2018 after struggling to make an impact with the Hammers.