Andre Ayew scores as Swansea City maintain unbeaten away Championship run

The Ghana forward was on target, but his efforts were only good for a share of the spoils

Andre Ayew scored for the fourth time in the Championship this season as drew 2-2 with on Saturday.

The 29-year old Ghanaian opened proceedings at Hillsborough with a left-footed shot from close range in the 32nd minute for a 1-0 first-half lead.

The home team rallied back late in the game with Fernando Forestieri and Morgan Fox hitting the target in the closing nine minutes of the match.

It looked like Swansea were going to suffer their first away league loss of the season, however, Ben Wilmot scored at the death to ensure they headed back to South with a point in the bag.

The Jack Army remain unbeaten in eight away Championship games, winning four and drawing four. They have also accumulated more points on the road (16) than they have at home (13).

Ayew completed the 90 minutes for the 11th time in 14 matches this season, taking four shots (three on target), 57 touches and 26 accurate passes (74.3%).

The former man teams up with the Black Stars as they take on in their first Group C 2021 qualifier in Cape Coast on Thursday.