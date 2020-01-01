Andre Ayew scores and assists, Adeniran debuts as Swansea City beat Wycombe Wanderers

The Ghana international inspired the Swans to victory while the Anglo-Nigerian made his first appearance at Adams Park

Andre Ayew opened his season account for in their 2-0 win over Dennis Adeniran’s Wycombe Wanderers in Saturday’s Championship game.

The 30-year-old was handed his second start of the 2020-21 season, spearheading the Swans attack and inspired them back to winning ways after playing out a draw against last time out.

Steve Cooper’s men started the game on an impressive note, dominating possession with their top-notch passes which forced Nigerian midfielder Fred Onyedinma to be cautioned in the 11th minute.

More teams

Ayew opened the scoring in the 13th minute of the encounter, drilling home his effort from close range after a timely assist from Jake Bidwell.

The international helped the Swans double the lead 10 minutes later, setting up Jamal Lowe with a sumptuous pass and the 26-year-old swiftly tucked home his effort.

Ayew featured for the duration of the game, struck six shots, made two key passes, had 60 touches with 77% successful pass rate.

Adeniran also played for the entirety of the match in his debut appearance for Wycombe Wanderers but could not save his new club from defeat.

The Nigerian midfielder teamed up with the Chairboys on a season-long loan from Premier League club on Friday.

Adeniran made 35 touches and had a 91% successful pass accuracy for Gareth Ainsworth’s men in the encounter.

The 21-year-old will hope to make his second appearance for the Chairboys and inspire them to their first win of the season when they face Luton Town on October 3.

Adeniran, born to Nigerian parents, has featured for U17 but he is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles if he chooses to do so.

Ayew, meanwhile, is currently Ghana national team captain and has more than 80 appearances for the West African country.

The 30-year-old forward was part of the Black Stars squad at the 2019 in and will be expected to lead Ghana in their World Cup and Afcon qualifiers.