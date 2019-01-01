Andre Ayew named new Swansea City vice-captain

The 29-year-old has become deputy to Matt Grimes for the remainder of the season

Andre Ayew has been officially appointed as the vice-captain of for the rest of the 2019-20 Championship season.

Matt Grimes was confirmed as skipper during the summer, but the position of vice-captain has been left vacant since then.

Swans boss Steve Cooper praised Ayew for his impact and experience, being one of the oldest players in the relatively young squad.

“Andre is a senior figure and a very positive influence around the group,” Cooper told the club website.

“We are very lucky, we have players like Wayne Routledge, Nathan Dyer and Kyle Naughton too.

“We know there is a bit of a status to being captain or vice-captain, but we do have senior figures in the squad.

“Andre has got the attributes to lead, and he does it well through good and bad moments and long may that continue.

“It’s good for Matt as well to have players like Andre, Wayne and Nathan around him."

Cooper went on to further stress the importance of having someone like Ayew beside team captain Grimes.

“Matt has thrived in the role, there is no doubt about it. But I know he is open-minded enough to seek advice and I know those boys will give it to him in a constructive and helpful manner," he continued.

“Andre is a good role model and leader, I think there is a good culture here everyone helps each other but pushes each other. That’s a good thing."

Ayew spent the previous season on loan at , and rather than move to a top league like his brother Jordan did by joining , as Swansea failed to gain Premier League promotion, he stayed put at the Liberty Stadium.

The international has been involved in eight goals (five goals, three assists) in 13 competitive outings.

He was named in the 23-man Black Stars squad that will tackle and Sao Time and Principe in the 2021 Qualifiers on November 14 and 18, respectively.