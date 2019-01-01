Andre Ayew: I’m trying to utilise Swansea City teammates in the best way

The Ghana international talks about his form after hitting double figures in goals in the Championship

attacker Andre Ayew is not allowing his fine scoring form to get into his head amid praise for his outstanding performances lately.

The Ghanaian has emerged as the most dangerous man for the Jack Army, his latest goal proving a match winner in a 1-0 away triumph over Luton Town in the Championship.

He has registered 10 goals in all competitions so far this season, seven coming in the league.

“It was a great, great feeling to score the winner,” Ayew said, as reported by his club's official website.

“I have great players around me and I’m trying to utilise them in the best way.

“The players, staff and fans have a lot of confidence in me, so the only way I can repay them is by scoring goals, providing assists and giving my best in every game."

Saturday's effort was Ayew's fourth goal in his last three appearances.

“It was a very important goal," the 30-year-old remarked.

"I scored a few important ones in 2015. I need to try to keep getting those goals; that’s why I’m here.

“Scoring 10 goals isn’t bad, but I need to do more. This is just the beginning and I’m not going to get carried away.”

Swansea's next game comes up on Boxing Day when they play away at .

The Jack Army currently sit seventh on the league table.

