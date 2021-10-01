Andre Ayew: Ghana ace continues scoring run in Qatar Stars League for Al Sadd

The 31-year-old was among the scorers as the Boss registered their fifth win of the season against Al Arabi

Ghana captain Andre Ayew continues his fine start to life at Al Sadd with another goal as they registered a 4-0 away triumph over Al Arabi in the Qatar Stars League on Friday.

The attacker’s second-half penalty was the icing on the cake as his side sealed victory in the matchday five fixture at Grand Hamad Stadium.

The win puts the Boss three points clear at the top of the league table, but with one game more than closest contenders Al Duhail, who are the only other side to have recorded wins in all matches played so far this term.

Ayew has now tallied four goals in five matches played for Al Sadd, having only failed to score on his debut against Al Sailiya.

Since his bow, he has netted consecutively against Qatar SC, Al Rayyan, Al Shamal and now Al Arabi.

The 31-year-old joined Xavi Hernandez’s side on a two-year renewable contract in July after ending a spell with EFL Championship fold Swansea City.

Having seen a first effort cancelled out by a video assistant review, Al Sadd took the lead against Al Arabi through Algeria striker Baghdad Bounedjah who slotted in a rebound in the 59th minute after goalkeeper Mahmud Aboundi failed to collect Abdel Karim Hassan’s shot first time.

Two minutes later, the visitors doubled the lead when Akram Afif set up Hassan Al-Haydos whose shot from outside the box flew into the right corner of the net.

In the 74th minute, Afif provided his second assist of the day, this time playing through Bounedjah who made no mistake to plant the ball into the net and make it 3-0.

Eight minutes later, it was Ayew’s turn to join the score sheet and once again, Afif was at the thick of affairs as he was fouled to win his side the penalty.

The Ghana skipper stepped up for the kick and made no mistake with his effort from 12 yards to seal the win.

His scoring form will be delighted news for his national team ahead of their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifying matches against Zimbabwe next month.