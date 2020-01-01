Ancelotti's calmness helping Everton players through coronavirus lockdown, says Mina

The former AC Milan, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich manager is an experienced man manager and is proving to be a helpful presence for his squad

Carlo Ancelotti’s calm nature is helping ’s players through coronavirus lockdown, according to defender Yerry Mina.

The squad have been keeping regular contact with both Ancelotti and his son, assistant manager Davide, while they have been kept apart during the crisis.

With the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ set to face scrutiny in the coming days, the Toffees could soon be back at their Finch Farm training base, with Mina eager to continue his education under the experienced Italian.

More teams

“He’s a coach from whom I have learned an awful lot in the short time he’s been with us, and I hope to continue to do that,” Mina told Everton TV. “He is always full of charisma and giving off a positive vibe, which really helps you to perform well.

“The last time I spoke with him it was just the same as ever.

“I’ve been speaking a lot with Davide [Ancelotti], the manager’s assistant, during this situation, but a while ago at the start of this pandemic I spoke with the gaffer and it was a very good conversation. As we all know the manager is just top quality.

“It’s the calmness he has in situations where we might be under extreme pressure. He ensures that everyone around him stays calm, too. He keeps his head and thinks in those moments. He is the boss.”

Mina has been near ever-present for this season, missing just four of their 29 Premier League matches to date.

Article continues below

Ancelotti may not have faced a challenge like the Covid-19 outbreak in his lifetime, but the wealth of experience he brought to Goodison Park has been key in turning their season around. The 60-year-old has managed in all the ‘big five’ European leagues, winning the league title in four of them as well as three Champions Leagues.

Following the brief interim period of Duncan Ferguson, Ancelotti was appointed Everton manager in December 2019, replacing Marco Silva after his early-season struggles.

A tricky set of games featuring fixtures against , and saw the Toffees drop back down to 12th with just one win from their last three league games before the Premier League was suspended.