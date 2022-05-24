Ancelotti unfazed as he responds to Mbappe Real Madrid transfer snub & prefers to focus on Champions League final

Carlo Ancelotti was unfazed as he responded to Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid transfer snub, with the head coach preferring to focus on his side's Champions League final date with Liverpool rather than dwelling on a failed deal for the Paris Saint-Germain star.

Mbappe left Madrid officials reeling as he signed a new three-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain at the weekend.

GOAL had reported that the 23-year-old agreed on terms with the Blancos prior to making a U-turn on his future, but Ancelotti is eager to move on from the saga quickly.

What has Ancelotti said about Mbappe?

The Italian tactician currently has his attention locked on a Champions League final clash against Liverpool, which is due to take place at Stade de France on May 28.

Quizzed on Mbappe's decision to turn down a move to Santiago Bernabeu, Ancelotti told a pre-match press conference: "It’s clear what we have to think about. We have never talked about players from other clubs. We have always had respect for everyone.

"What we have to think about is preparing well for the final."

The Madrid boss will be aiming for his fourth European Cup in Paris, and his second with the Spanish giants, but he is allowing his players to have a lot of input in the squad preparations due to their more recent experience in the competition.

"A lot of these players are playing their fifth Champions League final in eight years," said Ancelotti. "For me it's my second in that time. I am asking them what the best way is to prepare for it."

Ancelotti on Salah & Liverpool rivarly

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has added extra spice to the upcoming final by declaring that he has unfinished business against Madrid following their 2018 final loss in Kyiv.

Ancelotti admits the Egyptian's comments can be used as extra fuel for victory by Madrid, but claims his side will also be out to right the wrongs of the club's last European final against the Reds in Paris back in 1981.

"It can be a motivation. The history of Real Madrid there is also a final loss in Paris against Liverpool. We can have the same motivation as Salah, whom we respect a lot," he said.

"He is a danger. It can be a revenge for them or for us from the 81 in Paris."

Liverpool were Ancelotti's opponents in two of his three appearances on the touchline of a Champions League final at Milan, with the Reds winning the trophy after a stunning comeback in 2005 only to see the Rossoneri exact revenge in the 2007 showpiece.

The 62-year-old also came up against them during his time at Everton, and is looking forward to renewing their rivalry in the French capital.

"We have met many times. Losing in 2005, a final that seemed won and we lost it on penalties. Then we had revenge in 2007 and now, again," Ancelotti added.

"It's a club I respect because the most beautiful thing in my career is to see stadiums like the Bernabeu and Anfield squeeze. Then I spent two years of rivalry at Everton. We were able to win at Anfield after many years. It's a team I like.

"Playing them is special. My Milan friends ask me not to let them win so that they don't equal Milan's seven Champions League titles."

