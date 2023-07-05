Carlo Ancelotti to take over as Brazil boss for 2024 Copa America after Real Madrid contract expires, confirms CBF president

CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues has confirmed Carlo Ancelotti will take over as Brazil boss next year after his current Real Madrid deal has ended.

Ancelotti into final year with Madrid

Boss will then head to Brazil next year

Will take charge in time for Copa America

WHAT HAPPENED? Brazil chief Rodrigues has confirmed the team's plans following the departure of Tite after the 2022 World Cup. Fernando Diniz will take charge of the Selecao on an interim basis for a year and will combine the job with his role as Fluminense manager. Ancelotti will then take over once his current contract at Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2024.

WHAT THEY SAID: "His (Diniz) game plan is almost similar to that of the coach that will take over at Copa America, Ancelotti," Rodrigues said. "We don't call him an interim coach of the national team. He will come and make the transition in Brazil for Ancelotti."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Many of Brazil's top stars have already made it clear they want Ancelotti to be the team's next manager. Neymar has said he thinks the Italian "can teach us a lot," while Vinicius Jr has said the Madrid coach is the best in the world and that he hopes he can work with him on the international scene.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Real Madrid have already been linked with replacements for Ancelotti. Former midfielder Xabi Alonso, who currently manages Bayer Leverkusen, has been lined up by the club as a possible option to take over next summer.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? The Selecao will play five World Cup qualifiers later this year between September and November. The Copa America is due to take place in June and July 2024, with Ancelotti due to be installed in his new position by the time the tournament starts.