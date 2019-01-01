Analysis: Naby Keita class continues to shine through for Liverpool

Over the last week, the Guinea midfielder has re-announced himself with back-to-back goalscoring starts and all-action displays in two away games

At Bournemouth on Saturday, Naby Keita finally began to truly deliver in a shirt, some 16 months since making his debut.

His injury problems have been well-documented, as he has missed 18 games since joining the Reds due to time on the treatment table. A relatively good start to life at Liverpool was followed by a long period out of action in the winter months, before two Premier League goals upon his return.

A serious groin injury and being rushed back for the 2019 set him back and when he started three games in quick succession this season – twice against and against in the – it again proved a false dawn as another injury delayed his progress.

The two performances this week have come at just the right time as Liverpool make-do without the injured Fabinho in the engine room.

In both games, Jordan Henderson returned to the holding role and Keita played as a box-to-box midfielder on the right of the midfield three.

Previously, he had almost always been used in a ‘left half-space’ role to his left of a defensive midfielder but he has arguably looked more comfortable on the right side.

At Bournemouth, he regularly found space between the lines against just two central midfielders. It was an effective game from him, recovering the ball high up the pitch and later both scoring from Mohamed Salah’s assist and then setting him up to finish in return.

With 34 touches in the final 15 minutes, far more than any other player on the pitch in that period, he lasted the full 95 minutes comfortably – a good sign for his growing fitness levels.

His distribution numbers were excellent – a game-high 30 passes in the final third and 84% forward passing accuracy, the highest success rate of all Liverpool’s outfield players. Three shot assists, three tackles won and two interceptions rounded out a top, holistic display.

However, it was far from certain that he would start the crunch match at his former club Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday night. That he gave another outstanding display is a really good sign for the rest of the season.

Against an aggressive midfield diamond from the hosts, Keita had a duel role; he had to match up to Salzburg’s very mobile shuttlers Dominik Szoboszlai and 21-year-old Zambian Enock Mwepu, but also track the forward runs of left back, Andreas Ulmer.

The reason for this demanding role is that Jurgen Klopp used Salah as the side’s most advanced player, with Roberto Firmino dropping deep to supplement midfield. The Egyptian attacker had no defensive duties and certainly didn’t look to track back on the right flank.

Salah’s timing of his runs was sublime and he constantly stretched play with his movement.

Admittedly, he missed several clear openings and should perhaps have ended with three or four goals, but this was a very shrewd selection by Klopp – one that was facilitated by Keita’s tactical intelligence to free up the Egyptian.

Keita’s first half was excellent; he set up one clear chance for Salah after breaking forward, receiving the ball as the most advanced player in red and then showing great composure to find the Egyptian to his right.

Then, right before half-time, Salah was released on the break and found Keita’s overlap inside the box but the latter could not beat Cican Stankovic with a dinked effort.

In the second period, Keita got the crucial opener with his head after Sadio Mane’s superb run and cross. The man had a sublime game throughout, firing off several dangerous shots, including one in the 20th minute from which Keita had an attempt blocked on the rebound.

A 48th-minute left-footed through ball released Salah for a chance and Mane looked fresh and energetic after his breather at Bournemouth.

Back-to-back Man of the Match awards for Naby Keita! 😎 pic.twitter.com/RdDwhyJTG4 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 10, 2019

The second half was more of a defensive outing for Keita as Liverpool could play on the break with their lead.

Once James Milner came on, Mane went to the right flank and Keita played in support of Salah in a 4-4-1-1 structure (as clearly indicated by Milner to his teammates as he entered the pitch).

By the time Keita was taken off after 86 minutes, he had made four successful dribbles, had three shots and had set up two chances for teammates. His close control to bypass two players in the 80th minute and then look to play Salah through was another lovely showcase of his skill-set.

Article continues below

Defensively, Keita won three tackles and eight of his 12 ground duels. It was a strong, mature performance and there is no doubt that Klopp trusts him for these tough away European games having also started him in the Camp Nou last season, albeit his game that night was cut short due to a first-half injury.

It’s doubtful that the Guinea captain will start the lunchtime kickoff on Saturday against as his recovery and workload is managed.

However, if he can stay fit for an extended period, he brings something completely different to Liverpool’s midfield – not least goals, ball-carrying ability and defensive work high up the pitch.