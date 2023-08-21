Amid transfer interest from Premier League giants, Sofyan Amrabat has been included in Fiorentina Conference League squad.

Amrabat named in Fiorentina squad for Conference League

Liverpool, Man Utd chasing the midfielder

Fiorentina face Rapid Wien in Conference League play-off

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool and Manchester United are currently competing to secure the signature of Morocco's World Cup star Sofyan Amrabat this summer. After losing to Chelsea in the race to sign Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, the Reds are leaving no stone unturned to convince the Moroccan midfielder to join them. Manchester United, on the other hand, have been chasing the player since the beginning of the transfer window but are reluctant to meet Fiorentina's demands of £30 million ($39m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amid the speculations regarding the 27-year-old's future at the Italian club, Fiorentina named him in their squad for their Europa Conference League.

AND WHAT'S MORE:

Article continues below

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR FIORENTINA? Vincenzo Italiano's side will face Rapid Vien in the first leg of the Conference League play-off on August 24.