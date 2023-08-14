New Chelsea fan unlocked! American pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo pops up at Stamford Bridge and poses for photo with Ben Chilwell

American pop star Olivia Rodrigo visited Stamford Bridge before Chelsea's Premier League opener agianst Liverpool.

WHAT HAPPENED? Just before Chelsea played out an entertaining 1-1 draw against Liverpool with new boy Axel Disasi grabbing his first goal for the club, the 'Good4U' and 'Deja Vu' singer popped in to visit the Blues and experience her first ever live football game. The singer also posed with Chelsea full-back Ben Chilwell pre-game.

THE GOSSIP: Chelsea are very close to signing their number one midfield target, Moises Caicedo after a lengthy battle with their opponents Liverpool. Chelsea are now said to only be in the market for a striker as they keep looking to sell Romelu Lukaku.

WHAT NEXT? Rodrigo will continue on with her promotions for her new album 'GUTS' having only released her newest hit two days earlier. As for Chelsea, they will continue on with preparations for their game next weekend against fellow Londoners, West Ham.