Amad Diallo sets Manchester United record with AC Milan goal

The teenager’s maiden goal for the Premier League side saw him write his name in the Red Devils history books

Amad Diallo became the youngest non-British player to ever score in major European competition for Manchester United.

18 - At 18 years and 243 days, Amad Diallo is the youngest non-British player to ever score in major European competition for Manchester United. Notorious. https://t.co/VzJANe3AV5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 11, 2021

Four minutes after replacing injured Anthony Martial in Thursday’s Europa League game against AC Milan, the 18-year-old handed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men the lead against the Italians thanks to an assist from Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese midfielder floated a perfect ball over the top and the teenager produced a precise header over Antonio Donnarumma – his first goal for the former European kings.

With that effort, the Ivorian wonderkid becomes the youngest player of a non-English background to find the net for the English team in a European championship at the age of 18 years and 243 days.

Interestingly, his maiden effort came with a first ever shot for the team in just his third appearance for the Old Trafford giants.

1 - Amad Diallo's first goal for Manchester United came with his first ever shot for the club, and in just his third appearance (all as a substitute). Lift-off. pic.twitter.com/3GdcMcjVDN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 11, 2021

Another record that tumbled for Diallo saw him become the first player from Cote d’Ivoire to find the net for the Old Trafford giants in the Champions League and Europa League combined.

While it looked like the goal would prove as the difference between Solskjaer’s team and Stefano Pioli’s men who had Franck Kessie’s first-half effort cancelled by referee Slavko Vincic following VAR’s intervention, AC Milan equalised at the death from Simon Kjaer.

Manchester United's fee for Diallo could rise to £37 million ($50m) with add-ons, back in October on the final day of the summer transfer window, but the deal remained subject to securing a work permit and personal terms.

United obtained Diallo’s Governing Body Exemption this week having applied for it on January 1 and he becomes the first player to be signed and registered under the new FA rules which have been implemented post-Brexit.

Following this result, the Premier League must defeat the Italians in the return leg of the Round of 16 encounter billed for March 18. Before then, the team who are unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions hosts David Moyes’ West Ham United in Sunday’s English elite division outing.

With 54 points from 28 outings, they are second in the log - 14 points behind leaders Manchester City.