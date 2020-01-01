Aly Abeid: Valenciennes sign Levante and Mauritania full-back

Ligue 2 side Valenciennes have announced the signing of Aly Abeid from club on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The Mauritania international spent last season on loan with Spanish Segunda Division side Alcorcon, featuring in 12 league games.

The 22-year-old full-back only played once for Levante since his promotion to the first team in 2018 and in his quest to enjoy more playing time and gather experience, the defender signed for the Athenians on Thursday after undergoing a successful medical test.

[MERCATO ✅] Aly Abeid est Valenciennois ! Le latéral gauche s’est engagé ce midi avec le #VAFC pour deux ans et demi !



Bienvenue Aly ! 👍 pic.twitter.com/GUmHAocpOi — Valenciennes FC 🦢 (@VAFC) January 23, 2020

Abeid, who has 18 caps for Mauritania, will hope to help Valenciennes gain promotion to at the end of the season.

The defender could make his debut for the Athenians when they take on Le Mans in a league game on Friday.