‘Always the right decision to favour Club World Cup’ – Liverpool made correct Carabao Cup call, says Murphy

The ex-Reds midfielder believes prioritising success on a global stage will aid ongoing efforts to secure more major silverware on the domestic front

Prioritising Club World Cup success over a run was “always the right decision” for , says Danny Murphy, with another trophy triumph expected to aid an ongoing Premier League title bid.

Having made their way to the quarter-finals of the domestic club competition, Jurgen Klopp’s side were handed a scheduling headache.

A meeting with was pencilled in for 24 hours before the Reds were due to open their quest for global glory in .

There was no way that senior stars could compete in both competitions, so the decision was made to field a youthful side at Villa Park – with a 5-0 defeat suffered as a result.

Questions were asked of Liverpool’s willingness to write off a piece of silverware on home soil, with the Club World Cup not held in the same kind of regard in Europe as it is South America.

Klopp, though, had the opportunity to make history by securing a trophy that the Reds had never previously won, and re-wrote the record books by edging out Flamengo 1-0 in the final.

Murphy believes the correct call was made, with those at Anfield now feeling buoyant again as they prepare to rekindle a bid for a first English top-flight title in 30 years.

The former Reds midfielder told the Daily Mail: “It was always the right decision by Jurgen Klopp to send his first-team squad to and the kids to Aston Villa for the Carabao Cup.

“Liverpool’s history is based on winning trophies and world champions is not something they had achieved. And while the League Cup is not a competition that should be belittled, the truth is competing against the champions of each continent is globally more important, both to the fanbase and marketplace.

“The second aspect has been less publicised but by Klopp taking his full squad away, it should refresh them and recharge their batteries for the second half of the season which they want to finish as Premier League champions.

“Going away together, to warmer climes, a change in environment, is a massive benefit at this stage of the season, and just spending time together like that will solidify the team spirit.

“Say Klopp had left Divock Origi, Adam Lallana and James Milner back home to play Villa, I don’t think they would have felt rested and raring to go for the new year as they will do now.”

Liverpool will not be getting any rest as they are due to be back in Premier League action on Boxing Day away at Leicester.