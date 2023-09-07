'Always in our hearts' - Jorginho's agent hints at future move for Arsenal midfielder

Jorginho's agent has talked openly about a potential return to Italy for the player, as game-time becomes limited at the Emirates.

Jorginho's agent hints at exit

Italy likely preferred destination

Heavy recruitment at Arsenal limiting game time

WHAT HAPPENED? The agent of Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has refused to rule out a return to Italy for the player, as game time at the Emirates continues to look limited for the former Chelsea man. The 31-year-old made the switch to the Emirates from Stamford Bridge in January, but has since been limited to just three appearances off the bench to kick-start the new season.

Joao Santos, Jorginho's agent, has now been openly discussed the possibility of the player returning to Italy, where he spent eight seasons with both Hellas Verona and Napoli prior to his move to the Premier League. Speaking via Tutto Napoli, he said: “Italy is always in our hearts, never say never. If there is an Italian team that needs Jorge and his characteristics, we will see what will happen.

“Jorginho’s characteristic is unique and needed by all teams in the world. When the coach needs that characteristic he will call Jorge.”

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have invested heavily within their squad this summer, with both Declan Rice and Kai Havertz arriving for a combined fee of over £200 million ($24.9m), providing further competition for Jorginho in midfield. Talk regarding a possible exit to Turkish side Fenerbahçe had emerged in recent weeks, although following his agent's comments, a return to Serie A now seems to be the priority.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR JORGINHO? With Arsenal's involvement in the Champions League, as well as their desire to go far in domestic competitions and the Premier League, game time will likely arrive for Jorginho given the volume of fixtures. However, if he does not wish to play the role of a squad player, a move away from the club in January might be necessary.