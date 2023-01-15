Almeria vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

GOAL
|
SimeoneGetty Images
Atlético MadridPrimera DivisiónAlmería vs Atlético MadridAlmería

Where to watch and stream Atletico Madrid against Almeria on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Atletico Madrid are set to take on Almeria in a La Liga encounter on Sunday at the Power Horse Stadium.

Diego Simeone's men will look to bounce back from the defeat to Barcelona in their last outing when they travel to Andalusia. They have a decent away record in this campaign with 16 points from eight matches and would hope to put their best foot forward against Almeria. There are currently in the 6th spot with 27 points from 16 matches and a win will boost their chances of a top four finish.

Meanwhile, Almeria, who gained promotion by winning the Segunda Division last season, have won five, drawn two and lost nine of their 16 league matches and currently stand 14th in the table.

Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Almeria vs Atletico Madrid: Date & kick-off time

Game:

Almeria vs Atletico Madrid

Date:

January 15, 2022

Kick-off:

3:15pm GMT / 10:15am ET / 8:45pm IST

Venue:

Power Horse Stadium, Almeria

Where to watch Almeria vs Atletico Madrid on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (US), the match can be watched live on ESPN Deportes and live-streamed on ESPN+.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be telecast on Viaplay Sports 2 and it can be streamed via LaLiga TV and Viaplay UK.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18, with steaming available on Jio Cinema.

Country

TV channel

Live stream

UK

Viaplay Sports 2

Viaplay UK, La Liga TV

U.S.

ESPN Deportes

ESPN+

India

Sports 18 SD/ HD

Jio Cinema

Almeria team news and squad

Almeria will only miss Ivan Martos due to a knee injury. Apart from him, everyone else is available for selection.

Rubi is likely to set his team up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Fernando Martinez should stand between the sticks and will be guarded by Alexander Pozo, Chumi, Srdjan Babic, and Sergio Akieme. El Bilal Toure might lead the line and should be supported by Leo Baptistao, Largie Ramazani, and Francisco Portillo.

Almeria possible XI: Martinez; Pozo, Chumi, Babic, Akieme; Melero, Costa; Baptistao, Portillo, Ramazani; Toure

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Pacheco, Martinez, Fuoli

Defenders

Kaiky, Ely, Babic, Chumi, Akieme, Centellas, Pozo, Mendes

Midfielders

Costa, Eguaras, Melero, Robertone, Puigmal, Guedes, De la Hoz, Ramazani, Lazaro, Embarba, Portillo

Forwards

Baptistao, Toure, Milonanovic, Sousa

Atletico Madrid team news and squad

Atletico will miss Stefan Savic after he was given his marching orders against Barcelona, while Yannick Carrasco is uncertain with a muscle injury. Mario Hermoso has a few niggles and might be replaced by Axel Witsel.

Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann should lead the line with Thomas Lemar in a supporting role.

Atletico predicted XI: Oblak; Reinildo, Witsel, Gimenez; Llorente, De Paul, Barrios, Koke, Lemar; Morata, Griezmann

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Oblak, Grbic, Iturbe.

Defenders

Molina, Gimenez, Reinildo, Fran Gonzalez, Camara, Felipe, Reguilon

Midfielders

Kondogbia, De Paul, Niguez, Bri, Witsel, Koke, Llorente, Barrios, Lemar.

Forwards

Griezmann, Correa, Morata.