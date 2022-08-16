Allianz Parque: Palmeiras’ stadium capacity, location, facts & video tour

Take to the skies with GOAL for a unique look at Brazil’s most modern stadium

Allianz Parque, also known as the Palestra Italia Arena, is one of South America's most advanced stadiums, located in the heart of Sao Paulo.

The design is awesome. Sophisticated and grand in stature, it has the capability of hosting a wide variety of events.

So if you are lucky enough to be planning a visit, GOAL has everything you need to know.

Where is Allianz Parque?

Address: Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 1705 - Água Branca, São Paulo - SP, 05001-200, Brazil

Google maps: Further directions to the stadium can be found here

Allianz Parque is located in Pompeia Village, not far from the Perdizes and Barra Funda neighbourhoods in Sao Paulo's north western region.

The stadium is easily accessible by public transportation. You can take the red line from various stations in the city centre to the Palmeiras Barra Funda metro station, which is only a 10-minute walk from Allianz Parque.

Alternatively, you can take a commuter train to either Barra Funda or Agua Branca train stations.

There are also numerous buses that pass by the stadium, which may be a faster option if you are coming from the Jardins area.

When was Allianz Parque built?

The stadium was officially inaugurated on November 19, 2014, with a Brazilian Serie A match between hosts Palmeiras and Sport Recife, which ended 2-0 in favour of the visitors.

Allianz Parque was built on the same site as Palmeiras' previous stadium, Estadio Palestra Italia, where they last played in July 2010, before it was demolished.

Palmeiras announced a naming rights agreement with insurance firm Allianz in 2013, and then allowed fans to vote for their favourite name incorporating Allianz.

Fans could choose between Allianz Parque, Allianz Center, and Allianz 360º. Allianz Parque was voted the winner by an overwhelming 89% of fans.

What is Allianz Parque’s capacity?

The Allianz Parque has a capacity of 43,600, roughly 16,000 more than its predecessor.

The stadium's attendance record was set in July 2016 when Palmeiras played Santos in a league game, where 40,035 attended.

Which teams play at Allianz Parque?

Allianz Parque is primarily occupied by Palmerias. The ground is also available for use by the Brazil national football team, though they don't do so with great regularity.

Does Allianz Parque host music concerts & other events?

Allianz Parque was designed to be a multipurpose stadium, and so it frequently hosts concerts and other events.

Paul McCartney was the first to perform in the stadium in November of 2014; since then, the likes of Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Shakira and Coldplay have followed suit.

Other events in the Allianz Parque include UFC open training sessions, freestyle motocross shows and League of Legends World Championships

Can you book an Allianz Parque tour?

The Allianz Parque provides guided tours which take fans on a narrative journey through exclusive areas of the stadium such as the press boxes, dressing rooms, and the pitch.

Tours run from Wednesday to Sunday (excluding event days) and last approximately one hour.

Check the stadium’s official website for further information and bookings.

What is the Allianz Parque seating plan?

You can find a seating plan for the stadium on the Football Tripper website.