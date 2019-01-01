Allegri to hold crunch talks with Juventus president Agnelli amid Pochettino rumours

The Italian manager has already told the club chief that he wants to stay at the club, with the Tottenham boss having been strongly linked

Massimiliano Allegri says he has "an excellent rapport" with president Andrea Agnelli as he prepares for talks over his future at the club, amid speculation his five-year spell in charge could be coming to an end.

Mauricio Pochettino is the latest name to have been linked with the managerial hotseat at Juve, with Corriere dello Sport reporting that the boss has asked for a €20 million (£17m/$22m) per year contract to take over.

Allegri, however, gave no indication that the curtain might be about to fall on his glittering tenure in his pre-match news conference ahead of the Bianconeri's trip to face on Sunday.

The 51-year-old revealed he met with Agnelli before Juve's quarter-final defeat to on April 16 and told him he would remain with the club.

Since then, however, there have been rumours the president has lost patience with the failure to end his side's 23-year wait to win the competition, with Allegri confirming a meeting is scheduled in the coming days.

"I will be meeting with the president this week," said Allegri. "We will have an open general discussion, as we do every year.

"Before the game against Ajax I told him that I would stay. In the week we will see each other and talk about everything.

"Talking about the chat between me and the president does not make sense at this time.

"I have an excellent rapport with the president, as well as with others in the club, and with [sporting director] Fabio Paratici and [director] Pavel Nedved.

"The strength of the club is fundamental to the successes of Juventus."

Juventus have won the Scudetto in all of Allegri's five campaigns in charge, with this season's triumph confirmed after a 2-1 victory over on April 20.

They go into Sunday's game 30 points clear of their sixth-placed opponents, with Allegri and his players set to celebrate the title victory after their subsequent home game against .

"Tomorrow will be a great game against Roma," he said.

"We have to play better because then we will have the celebrations after at home to Atalanta.

"It will be an evening celebration, which is something different than previous years and will be nice for all to see."