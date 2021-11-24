All Of US: The U.S. Women's Soccer Show reviews the Washington Spirit's NWSL title and Dames accusations

The Washington Spirit are NWSL champions, but it did not take long before that story had been overshadowed by more allegations of abuse in the league.

The Spirit defeated the Chicago Red Stars 2-1 in Sunday's title game, with Trinity Rodman starring throughout and providing a title-winning assist to Kelley O'Hara in extra time.

But controversy would then hit the NWSL again, with Red Stars coach Rory Dames resigning the day after the title game, which was followed by numerous accusations of verbal and emotional abuse in a Washington Post story the following day.

What happened?

Despite a host of injuries, the Red Stars took the lead just before halftime through a Rachel Hill header.

But Andi Sullivan scored from the spot midway through the second half to tie the game up, with the Spirit dominant throughout the half.

O'Hara found the title-winner in extra time as the Spirit won their first league title to complete a remarkable late-season turnaround.

But the story soon shifted to off-field issues, as several players, including USWNT star Christen Press, went on the record to accuse Dames of abuse.

Article continues below

Dames is the fifth male coach in the NWSL this year accused of some form of improper behavior, as various investigations into the league continue.

Further reading