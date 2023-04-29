'It's all about winning' - Thomas Tuchel gives insight into the differences between the Bayern Munich, Chelsea and PSG dressing rooms

Thomas Tuchel has discussed the difference in cultures between the dressing rooms he's been in at Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and now Bayern Munich.

Tuchel speaks on Bayern dressing room

Compares to experiences in France, England

Took over in Munich in March

WHAT HAPPENED? Following his surprise appointment as Julian Nagelsmann's replacement at Bayern Munich in March, German coach Tuchel has been quizzed on the different dressing rooms he has experienced, following a challenging start to life with Die Roten. He offered a fascinating insight into the differences between his time at Chelsea, PSG and now Bayern.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Every club has its own DNA," He said in a recent press conference: "It was special in Paris. It’s different in England and Germany, so it’s difficult to compare.

"The culture at Chelsea and Bayern is pretty similar."

Tuchel added: “It’s all about winning. These are strong clubs that make the rules. That builds character. Things were a bit different in Paris. It’s a bit of a different culture in the country, but it’s not better or worse. The most important thing is that I love my team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nagelsmann's dismissal at the end of March came as a surprise seeing as he was unbeaten in the Champions League this season and had Bayern on course to win yet another Bundesliga title, as has so often been the case in the German top flight.

But since Tuchel took over, he has already recorded as many losses as Nagelsmann had all season, saw them crash out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals against Manchester City and has nearly let their grasp on the title slip thanks to a resurgent Borussia Dortmund outfit.

The difficult spell follows a largely successful time in England with Chelsea, where Tuchel led the Blues to the Champions League in his first season at the club before being sacked under the new ownership regime. He also led PSG to the Champions League final in 2020, but couldn't find a way past his current employers.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Bayern currently sit second in the table behind Edin Terzic's Dortmund side, but have a game in hand that would take them back top if they win.