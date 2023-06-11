Alisha Lehmann gets tattoo of HERSELF on her hand after impressive WSL season for Aston Villa

Alisha Lehmann shared a picture flaunting her new tattoo of herself on her hand in new Instagram stories.

Gets a tattoo of herself

Had good season with Aston Villa

Summer of football with Switzerland

WHAT HAPPENED? Lehmann is winding down after enjoying an improved season with Aston Villa. The 23-year-old forward is on holiday before gearing up for the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and got a tattoo of herself on her hand.

She shared the new tattoo with her fans on her Instagram stories. She has multiple other tattoos as well.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: Lehmann was a part of Carla Ward's Aston Villa contingent this season. The Swiss international finished the season with five goals and two assists as Villa finished fifth in the WSL. She improved upon her return from the previous season under Ward showcasing her abilities.

WHAT NEXT FOR Alisha Lehmann? Lehmann will be hoping to make Switzerland's World Cup squad in the summer, having missed out on the Euros due to 'not feeling ready' for it at the time.