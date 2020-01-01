Alfred Gomis: Rennes replace Edouard Mendy with Dijon’s Senegalese goalkeeper

The 27-year-old shot-stopper has moved to Roazhon Park to succeed his compatriot in Julien Stephan's selection

have replaced goalkeeper Edouard Mendy with the permanent signing of his Senegalese teammate Alfred Gomis.

Gomis penned a five-year contract with the Red and Blacks following the departure of his compatriot Mendy to Premier League club a week ago.

The two goalkeepers are key fixtures in Aliou Cisse’s selection, and they featured at the 2019 in where the Teranga Lions finished second after a 1-0 loss to in the final.

Gomis only joined on a permanent deal from last summer and he had an outstanding outing in the 2019-20 season which earned him the club’s Player of the Season.

Earlier this month, the 27-year-old renewed his contract with the Reds until 2024 but he will now be anticipating his debut appearance in the with Rennes this season.

“It gives me great pleasure to join Stade Rennais FC. It is a club that I already knew before joining Dijon and which continues to grow every year,” Gomis said.

“Every year there are new ambitions. Now we still have to work to improve ourselves. We talked a bit with Edouard. He is a very good guy. He told me there’s a great locker room, which we worked hard on during the week and had a lot of fun on the weekends. I can't wait to be able to share good times with my new teammates and supporters.”

Gomis has played in five Ligue 1 matches in this campaign but he is yet to a keep clean sheet as Dijon, who sit at the bottom of the French top-flight log, remain winless this season.

He is in contention to make his Rennes bow on Sunday when Julien Stephan's side hosts at Roazhon Park.

They are yet to lose a match in this campaign and they sit at the summit of the Ligue 1 table with 13 points after five matches.