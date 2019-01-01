'Alexis Sanchez is hopeless and a disgrace' - Man Utd forward branded a 'joke' in brutal assessment by Ince

The ex-Red Devils midfielder considers a man who has failed to deliver during his time at Old Trafford to be "a million miles away" from hitting form

Alexis Sanchez has seen his recent showings for Manchester United branded “a disgrace”, with Paul Ince accusing the Chilean of being “a joke” and a “million miles away from being at his best”.

A man acquired by the Red Devils from Arsenal in January 2018 has struggled to justify the faith shown in him during a difficult 12 months at Old Trafford.

He was considered to be quite a coup when snapped up ahead of rival interest from the likes of Manchester City.

Sanchez has, however, delivered just five goals and a series of disappointing displays.

The most recent of those came when stepping off the bench in a 2-0 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

In the wake of that performance, former United midfielder Ince told Paddy Power of the out-of-sorts 30-year-old forward: “The way Alexis Sanchez is playing at the moment is nothing short of a disgrace.

“His performances are a joke for the wage he gets.

“I wouldn’t begrudge his high wage, either, if I thought that he was truly putting his all in and playing well, but when you give someone that kind of money you expect a lot more.

“The fans deserve better, Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] deserves better, and so do the rest of his team.

“Maybe he has the hump because he’s not in the starting XI, but that’s hardly a surprise! He’s been hopeless, completely all over the place.

“There has to be a decision made about his future at Old Trafford, because it’s not working.

“But this is the dilemma when you keep sacking managers, players the previous boss brought in on high wages are impossible to get rid of – so you have to try and make them work in your team.

“He’s a million miles away from being at his best, he looks like a completely different player.”

Article continues below

Solskjaer, United’s interim boss, has conceded that there is little more he can do in an ongoing effort to try and coax a return to form out of Sanchez.

He said after seeing the South American toil against PSG: “I can't do anything about Alexis.

“He needs to find himself as we know there is a quality player there.”