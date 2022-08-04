Alexis Sanchez undecided on future after being questioned at restaurant following Marseille interest

The Chilean is available on a free transfer following the termination of his Inter contract

Alexis Sanchez remains undecided on his future after being questioned about a potential move to Marseille after visiting a restaurant with agent Fernando Felicevich.

His contract at Inter is expected to be officially terminated imminently, and Marseille have been linked with making a move for the forward.

The 33-year-old joined Inter initially on loan in 2019 from Manchester United and made the move permanent the following year, following a brief and underwhelming spell at Old Trafford.

What did Sanchez say about a move to Marseille?

Italian journalists had caught wind of Sanchez's plans for dinner with his agent and gathered outside on Wednesday evening.

Answering questions about his future, the 33-year-old remained tight-lipped: "I haven't decided yet. I'm quiet. I want to play."

When quizzed about his future at Inter, Sanchez stated it was "still early" to say goodbye to Inter fans and signalled that details are still to be confirmed, telling reporters they should instead be asking his agent instead.

Will Sanchez sign for Marseille?

Sanchez still has 12 months remaining on his deal at Inter, which is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

A deal to terminate what is left of his contract is yet to be confirmed, but it is anticipated that the two parties will find an agreement for his release, with the 33-year-old attracting interest predominantly from Marseille, who finished Ligue 1 runners up last season.

The Chilean was used mainly as a rotation arm by Simone Inzaghi last season and was expected to feature even less regularly following the loan return of Romelu Lukaku.