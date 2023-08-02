How bad is Alexis Mac Allister's injury? Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp allays fears as new signing hobbles off in Bayern Munich defeat

- Mac Allister injured in friendly
- Midfielder taken off at half-time
- Klopp says he was merely bruised
WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina star was taken off at half-time of the 4-3 defeat to the German side after hobbling off the field after taking a blow close to his knee. His apparent discomfort raised concerns he may have suffered an injury, but Klopp insists the midfielder is fine.
WHAT THEY SAID: "Yeah, knee on knee. He could have played on," Klopp told reporters when asked about Mac Allister's injury. "So firstly I got the information that it's too painful, so that was then clear that we will change. There's no need to push him through. When I spoke afterwards, he said: 'No, no, I would have been fine'. But we didn't want to go [with] any risks. It's just knee on knee, bruise, that's it. It was fine."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mac Allister is expected to play a key role for Liverpool next season after their midfield rebuild over the summer. He joined in a £35 million ($44m) deal from Brighton, while Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita and James Milner have all left the Reds.
WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Klopp's team will play one more friendly - against Darmstadt - before they begin their Premier League campaign against Chelsea on August 13.