Alexia: Release date, trailer & how to watch Barcelona star Putellas documentary TV series

Amazon Prime Video will release a show about the Barca midfielder and Ballon d'Or winner in 2022

A new documentary series centred around Barcelona star Alexia Putellas will be released in November, featuring interviews with some huge names in both women's and men's football.

Putellas rose to prominence during the 2021-22 season when Barca won the treble, hammering Chelsea 4-0 in the Women's Champions League final as part of that.

The Spain international won a ton of accolades for her exploits, including the Ballon d'Or, and fans will get an insight into what makes her so great in Alexia: Labor Omnia Vincit - the tagline a Latin phrase that means 'work conquers all'.

So, where can you watch it and when will it be released? GOAL has all the details you need.

When is Alexia: Labor Omnia Vincit released?

Alexia: Labor Omnia Vincit will be released on November 30, 2022.

Plans for the series were first announced in June 2022, before the Spain star suffered an ACL injury on the eve of the women's Euros.

It's unclear as to whether the documentary was supposed to be released earlier, as no release date was communicated until early November.

The first trailer did not allude to the heart-breaking setback Putellas suffered, but the second look that was released with the official date featured clips not only focused on the injury but also her second Ballon d'Or win, in October 2022.

Where to watch & stream Alexia: Labor Omnia Vincit

Alexia: Labor Omnia Vincit will be a three-episode documentary and available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. It will premiere exclusively in Spain, Portugal and Latin America, excluding Brazil and Mexico.

A subscription to Amazon Prime Video costs $14.99 a month or $139 for an annual plan in the U.S. In the UK, a subscription is priced at £7.99 a month or £79 a year.

Is there a trailer for Alexia: Labor Omnia Vincit?

Amazon Prime Video released a trailer in September 2022, which was also shared by Putellas on her own social channels. It can be watched below.

Upon the announcement of the official release date, another trailer was shared by You First, the management company behind Putellas that is also producing the documentary. It can be watched below.

What is Alexia: Labor Omnia Vincit about?

The documentary will offer an insight into Putellas' rise from a child to the global icon she is today, with a number of high profile names discussing her path and career so far.

Featured in the first trailer is her Barcelona and Spain team-mate, Irene Paredes, along with current Barca head coach Jonatan Giraldez and former coach Xavi Llorens. In the second trailer, there are snippets of interviews with Putellas herself as well as another team-mate, Mapi Leon.

There are also a number of stars from the men's team that speak about Putellas, with manager Xavi joined by Robert Lewandowski, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Ansu Fati.

