'Alexander-Arnold will be the star of the next World Cup' – Brazil legend Cafu says Liverpool full-back can win Ballon d'Or

The two-time World Cup winner believes the 22-year-old has helped the footballing world understand how important his position on the pitch can be

Trent Alexander-Arnold can challenge for the Ballon d’Or now that full-backs are more appreciated for their roles, says legendary right-back Cafu.

The star has frequently been compared to the two-time World Cup winner, with his all-action displays, creativity and dead-ball prowess becoming vital to Jurgen Klopp’s all-conquering team.

And Cafu predicts Alexander-Arnold will star for at the 2022 World Cup, just as he did in the famous yellow and blue of Brazil.

More teams

“I can see the similarities,” Cafu told the Daily Mail. “He's not afraid to attack, defends well, good passer, hits a great free-kick. He will be a star at the next World Cup.

“He can take the position of right-back to another level. I think we've started changing the narrative, the way people view full-backs.

“It's not just the goalscorer who should be the best player in the world. It is totally wrong that some great players never won the Ballon d'Or because of their position. Nowadays, full-backs should be seen as the main protagonists in the game.”

Alexander-Arnold did make the shortlist for the Ballon d’Or in 2019, eventually coming 19th in the final round of voting, and was placed along with team-mates Virgil van Dijk and Thiago in 2020’s FIFPro World XI.

However, World Cup-winning captain Fabio Cannavaro is the only defender to have won the Ballon d’Or since the turn of the century.

“Right-backs now should be the highest-paid players in every team!” Cafu added. “Strikers just have to score. Midfielders, they pass. Goalkeepers make saves. Full-backs have to mark, cover centre-backs and midfield, get forward and cross, take shots and provide the link to strikers.

“Pep Guardiola recognises this. A team with two great full-backs poses a far greater threat. You won't do very well without that.”

Cafu has spoken about Alexander-Arnold before, with his admiration for the 22-year-old clear.

Article continues below

He recently tipped him to become one of the best right-backs football has ever seen.

“The World Champions title would give him a seat among the best,” he told Qatar’s Road to 2022 channel. “I had the chance to win the World Cup twice and to play in three finals in a row but he's young and on the right path.

“In the future, he'll be one of the best right-backs ever in England and the world.”