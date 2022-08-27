Alexander-Arnold fires in incredible long-range goal as Liverpool set their first-half scoring record

Liverpool put the disappointment of defeat to Manchester United firmly behind them in blistering first-half against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Reds smash FIVE in blistering first-half

Trent Alexander-Arnold scores world-class strike

Best opening 45 ever for club in Premier League era

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool scored five unanswered first-half goals to set a club record as they blitzed past Bournemouth. The Reds scored two in the first five minutes before Trent Alexander-Arnold smashed in a strike from 25-yards to make it three. Firmino then scored, before van Dijk made it five before the interval.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool were winless after three games, but have helped calm fears with their lethal performance on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp has had an early season injury crisis to deal with, losing 10 first-team players in the early weeks of the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds will look to keep the momentum going in a mid-week clash against Newcastle. They'll also be thinking about the huge Merseyside derby just around the corner on September 3.