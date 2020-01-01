Alex Song: Former Barcelona and Arsenal midfielder joins Djibouti club Arta/Solar7 - reports

The 33-year-old is set to continue his football career in Africa after he was sacked by Swiss top-flight club Sion in March

Former and midfielder Alex Song has reportedly joined Djibouti Premier League club Arta/Solar7.

According to Football237 via L’Equipe, the former star has penned a two-year deal with the Djiboutian giants, eight months after he was released by Sion.

Song was among the four African players sacked by the Swiss Super League club in March for refusing to take a pay cut due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition to his playing role in Djibouti, Song will be expected to supervise their youth development after meeting with the club's president.

Arta/Solar 7 are reigning Djibouti Cup champions which automatically guarantees them a place in next season’s Caf Confederation Cup.

Last month, Song announced the completion of an international school he built in Douala - the Canadian International School and College which boasts a daycare, nursery, primary and secondary school.

The 33-year-old who started his playing career in with Bastia, has enjoyed a nomadic career across Europe with stints at Arsenal, Charlton Athletic, Barcelona, , Rubin Kazan and Sion.

A few months ago, the combative midfielder revealed he left Arsenal to join Spanish giants Barcelona in 2012 because of a lucrative deal despite being warned about a probable lack of playing time.

“When FC Barcelona offered me a contract and I saw how much I would earn, I didn't think twice about it," Song said.

"I thought my wife and children should have a comfortable life. I met the sporting director and he said I wouldn't play many games, but I didn't give a sh*t. I knew I was going to be a millionaire."