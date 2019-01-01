Alex Iwobi hopeful of Arsenal’s comeback against Rennes

The Gunners crumbled against the French side at Roazhon Park and the Nigeria international is optimistic of overturning the deficit in the second leg

Alex Iwobi is hopeful of ’s comeback against at the Emirates Stadium after their 3-1 defeat in Thursday’s game.

The international gave the Gunners an early lead before Benjamin Bourigeaud levelled for the French side moment after Sokratis Papastathopoulos was sent off for a second booking.

Nacho Monreal’s own goal and Ismaila Sarr’s 88th-minute brilliant effort handed the French side the victory at Roazhon Park.

And the 22-year-old has taken to the social media to express optimism of a better showing in the second leg of the encounter, slated for March 14.

“Still got another 90 [minutes], we go again,” Iwobi posted on Instagram.

Iwobi has made 37 appearances for Arsenal this season in all competitions scoring five goals.

He will look to continue with the impressive form when they play host to on Sunday.