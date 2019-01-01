Alex Iwobi delighted with Arsenal's goals in Huddersfield Town win

The Nigeria international scored the opener and started the move for the matchwinner; one which he revels in

Two well-executed goals saw Arsenal defeat Huddersfield Town 2-1 in Saturday's Premier League game and Alex Iwobi played starring roles in both efforts.

First, the 22-year-old volleyed in Saed Kolasinac's cross for the curtain raiser - his third goal in the top-flight this season.

“As soon as I saw it coming in the air and saw the defender coming, I thought I just had to get a good connection, and luckily for me, it went through the guy’s leg with a bit of a deflection and went in," Iwobi told club website.

“No, [this nutmeg] wasn’t on purpose, I promise!”

Alexandre Lacazzete scored the second goal off a counterattacking move the Nigeria international started; one he revelled in.

The winger was particularly impressed by the input of Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

“We’ve been working a lot on transitioning when we get the ball, to counter-attack and attack with speed," he continued.

“So when the goal went in it was a great team move and I was also happy for Laca to get the goal as well.

“Ainsley did well. He’s an attacking threat. You can see that he can get up and down, he’s got a lot of stamina. It’ll do him a lot of good and hopefully, he continues this run of form.”

Iwobi has now been involved in 10 goals [four goals, six assists] across all competitions this season - his best return in a single campaign.