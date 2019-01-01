Mitrovic signs new five-year deal at Fulham

Fulham will have their top scorer from last season available to them in the Championship after Aleksandar Mitrovic signed a new contract.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has signed a new five-year contract at to put an end to rumours suggesting he was on his way out of Craven Cottage.

The 24-year-old striker was linked with a move to the Chinese Super League, with offers in the region of £30million expected for a player who scored 11 goals in 37 Premier League appearances in 2018-19.

The international, who has netted 25 times in 48 outings for his country, joined Fulham from in July 2018 and has committed himself to the Championship club until 2024 despite last term's top-flight relegation.

Mitrovic told the club's official website: "I'm really happy and I'm looking forward to playing here next season.

"There were a lot of clubs interested but in the end I decided to stay here because I'm really happy and settled at Fulham.

"My kids, wife, all my family are happy here. This is my home and I am really happy to sign a new deal.

"Since the first day I came here I have received a great reception from everyone in the club and the fans. I feel motivated and every morning when I come here to work I am happy.

"I have found my happiness and passion here."

Following the announcement, Fulham vice chairman and director of football operations Tony Khan added: “Aleksandar Mitrovic has been a huge part of Fulham Football Club since he first arrived here in 2018 and helped fuel our run of 23 consecutive games unbeaten and our subsequent promotion to the Premier League.

Article continues below

“Mitro is a world class goal-scorer at any level and an amazing talent, but he’s also an incredible person off the pitch, he’s a leader at this football club and a great friend to his teammates and our entire staff, and he’s such a beloved hero to our supporters.

“Likewise, he loves Fulham and our awesome supporters and playing at Craven Cottage, we’ve all made him feel that Fulham is his home.

“I've been clear that keeping Mitro in our squad was our top priority, and I’m grateful to him for his loyalty that he’s committed to our club and this promotion campaign ahead.”