Aleksandar Mitrovic charged with ‘violent and improper conduct’ by FA over Man Utd incident as Marco Silva and Fulham also penalised

The FA has charged Fulham, their head coach Marco Silva and Aleksandar Mitrovic following a colossal meltdown against Manchester United in the FA Cup.

Fulham hit with trio of charges

Silva and Mitrovic face further action

Cottagers lost heads in FA Cup clash

WHAT HAPPENED? Commanding a 1-0 lead at Old Trafford with less than 20 minutes standing in the way of a trip to Wembley, Fulham completely collapsed in their FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United on Sunday when a stonewall penalty against Willian resulted in three red cards and nine-player Fulham losing the game 3-1. The FA Spokesperson has since confirmed charges against Mitrovic, head coach Silva and the club as a whole.

WHAT THEY SAID: The charges were confirmed in a tweet: "Fulham, Marco Silva and Aleksandar Mitrović have been charged following the incidents that took place in or around the 72nd minute of their tie against Manchester United in The FA Cup on Sunday 19 March.

"It’s alleged that Marco Silva used abusive and/or insulting words and/or gestures and/or behaviour towards the match referee; that he used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official prior to his dismissal; and that he also used abusive and/or insulting words and/or gestures and/or behaviour towards the fourth official after being sent off."

On Silva, they continued: "It’s further alleged that in throwing a water bottle in the direction of the assistant referee his behaviour was improper."

Focus then turned to Mitrovic: "In addition, Aleksandar Mitrović’s behaviour and/or language was allegedly improper and/or abusive and/or insulting and/or threatening following his dismissal. It’s also alleged that Fulham failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The game quickly descended into chaos after Willian stopped a shot from Jadon Sancho from crossing the line that would've levelled the game with 20 minutes to play. But as Chris Kavanagh headed to the screen to take a closer look upon VAR's recommendation, he was hounded by Silva, before then being hounded by Mitrovic and shoved by the Serbian when trying to award the penalty and dismiss Willian.

WHAT NEXT? Fulham will have time to assess their head loss and learn from it over the international break. But with a spot at Wembley spurned and charges now against them, it looks likely that they will be punished for their reactions.