'He has left his soul in every game' - Alba pays tribute to Barcelona legend Pique following final Camp Nou appearance

Jordi Alba has paid an emotional tribute to Barcelona legend Gerard Pique after his final appearance at the Camp Nou before his retirement.

WHAT HAPPENED? Pique made an emotional final appearance at the Camp Nou on Saturday night and teammates past and present have paid tribute to the legendary defender. Alba made up part of the formidable Barcelona defence alongside Pique and he explained exactly how much the Catalonian means to the club.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking after the game, Alba told reporters: "I feel sorry. I'm grateful for everything he's given to all of us. He's done a lot for the club. In the end it's a shame. His absence will be noticed. Not only in football, but in human terms. It is the law of life. He has left his soul in every game. It's a shame.

"An important piece of the dressing room is leaving. We are going to miss him a lot. People realise and are aware of everything he has given Barcelona. Let's try win titles to dedicate to him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: On Thursday night Pique announced his shock retirement in a moving video on social media. The defender has fallen out of favour with Xavi in recent months, and it is believed he has taken a pay cut to help the Blaugrana try and balance their books.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The Blaugrana have one more game before the World Cup break when they face Osasuna on November 8. Pique will be part of the squad, but it remains to be seen whether he will be handed any playing time.