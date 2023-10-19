WATCH: Al-Nassr players and staff surprise Cristiano Ronaldo with special cake to celebrate scoring 40 goals in 2023

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 40th goal of the year when on duty with Portugal.

Cristiano becomes top-scorer in 2023

Scores 127th goal for Portugal

Achievement celebrated by Al-Nassr

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Nassr staff and players celebrated the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's achievement by presenting him with a cake featuring his signature celebration in the Portugal jersey. The cake had the inscription '203 international caps, 127 goals' and '40 goals in 2023' inscribed on the bottom.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 38-year-old has made more than 200 appearances for his nation while continuing to smash records for goals scored in men's international football. He now has 127 goals.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will next be in action when they take on Damac on Saturday, October 21.