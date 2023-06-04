Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo claims Saudi Arabia Pro League can become fifth best in world football

Cristiano Ronaldo believes the Saudi Pro League has the potential to be the fifth best division in the world.

Ronaldo moved to Saudi in January

Benzema & Messi could follow him

Portugal star sees league's potential

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo's transfer to Al-Nassr in January has brought more attention to football in Saudi Arabia as the Portuguese side fought for the league title, losing out to Al-Ittihad. More top stars have been tipped to follow the 38-year-old to the Middle East and he is confident the league will develop rapidly.

WHAT THEY SAID: "If they continue to do the work that they want to for the next five years, I think the Saudi League can be the 5th best league in the world," he said in an interview with the Saudi Pro League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Saudi Pro League is the latest to splash huge sums of money to recruit top stars from around the world in an effort to boost its image, following recent examples set by Qatar and China.

Karim Benzema is the next high-profile figure on his way to the Saudi kingdom after his imminent departure from Real Madrid was confirmed on Sunday. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has been linked with a move to the country, with Al-Hilal reportedly offering him mega money to join this summer after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo may be joined by a few more famous faces in the Saudi Pro League next season and will hope to beat them to the title after missing out this term.