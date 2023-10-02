WATCH: Al-Nassr's hero Cristiano Ronaldo sparks incredible comeback in AFC Champions League match

Jacob Schneider
Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2023-24Getty
Cristiano RonaldoAl NassrAl Nassr vs IstiklolIstiklolAFC Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo netted a second-half equalizer for Al-Nassr in their AFC Champions League clash Monday, sparking a three-goal comeback.

  • Ronaldo scores
  • Drew Al-Nassr level
  • Talisca adds two more late

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese talisman chipped the keeper from a tight angle to level the match, while teammate Anderson Talisca added a brace over the next 15 minutes to make it 3-1 before the closing stages of the match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo's equalizer put them in a great position to advance out of the group stage, but Talisca's brace has them in pole-position with two wins out of two in the ACL.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The 38-year-old is back in action Friday against Abna.

