Al-Hilal to convince Lionel Messi with deals for Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets as Saudi outfit plan Barcelona reunion

Al-Hilal are reportedly hoping to land Lionel Messi from PSG by putting deals in place for ex-Barcelona colleagues Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Argentine running down deal at PSG

Could join familiar faces in the Middle East

Italian midfielder also a target

WHAT HAPPENED? The Saudi Pro League outfit are said to have a £400 million ($507m) proposal on the table for Messi, who is approaching free agency at Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentine icon is not expected to sign a new deal in France, meaning that he will be cleared to take on a new adventure somewhere this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to El Chiringuito, seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi – who has been suspended by PSG following an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia – is prepared to accept Al-Hilal’s offer. It is also claimed that World Cup-winning midfielder Busquets will agree a two-year contract in the Middle East when reaching the end of his deal at Barca, with Alba another that will tread that path as he agrees to walk away from the final 12 months of his terms at Camp Nou.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Al-Hilal’s shopping spree may not stop there, though, with France Televisions reporting that they will also look to reunite Messi with his current PSG team-mate Marco Verratti – with a big-money offer about to be put to the Italy international.

WHAT NEXT? Messi has seen a possible return to Barcelona speculated on, but financial difficulties in Catalunya are making a deal there difficult. Meanwhile, MLS side Inter Miami – who are co-owned by Manchester United and England legend David Beckham – have also held long-standing interest in the 2022 World Cup winner.