The next Saudi mega deal?! Al-Hilal preparing mammoth €220m overall offer for Manchester City star Bernardo Silva

Al-Hilal have told Manchester City they are willing to pay €70 million (£60m/$77m) to sign Bernardo Silva this summer, according to reports.

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Hilal have been eager to sign the Portugal star this summer and CBS Sports says they are preparing to make a formal approach to City. The Saudi Pro League team are offering Silva a €50m (£43m/$55m) per year salary.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The winger has been considering Al-Hilal's offer for around a month and Al-Nassr are also open to signing him after seeing their bid to land Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea fall apart.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Saudi Arabia is not the only option the 28-year-old has this summer. Barcelona have long been chasing his signature while Paris Saint-Germain are also eager to sign him. However, Barca's financial struggles may rule them out and PSG are trying to resolve Kylian Mbappe's future, making it difficult to afford Silva. City, meanwhile, still hope to convince him to sign a new contract, with his current deal expiring in 2025.

WHAT NEXT FOR SILVA? The winger will likely join City on their pre-season tour of Asia, which starts with a game against Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan on July 23.