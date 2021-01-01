Reports: Al Ahli Saudi FC coach Vladan Milojevic on Al Ain's radar!

The Serbian coach is reported to have started negotiations with Al Ain

Al Ahli Saudi FC coach Vladan Milojevic might be on his way out from the club. But the Serbian will not be without a job for long as UAE outfit Al Ain are in touch with him to take over the reins, as reported by the Saudi newspaper Okaz.

It is believed that Al Ahli are keen to terminate the contract by mutual consent which might open the door for Milojevic to take charge at Al Ain immediately.

In the Saudi Pro League, Al Ahli are fourth on the table with 35 points from 22 matches and are 10 points adrift from league leaders Al-Shabab. They are winless in their last five league matches and have lost three successive games.

Their recent 3-1 loss to relegation-threatened Damak at home seems to have been the last nail on the coffin.

Meanwhile, Al Ain have stepped up their chase for Miojevic and are hopeful of finalising the deal in the near future.

Al Ain's recent form has also not been up to the mark. They have won just twice in their last five league meetings and are currently sixth in the league table in the UAE Arabian Gulf League. They are already 10 points away from the top.

Manager Pedro Emanuel has failed to live up to expectations after joining the side in January 2020 on an 18-month deal.

The Portuguese has been in charge of the club in 33 games and have won 15, drew 10 and lost on eight occasions. In this season, Al Ain have won just eight of their 19 matches.

They will take the pitch once again on Friday against Al Wahda. With just four matches to go, Emanuel faces an uphill task to guide Al Ain to finish in the top three which will ensure an AFC Champions League qualifying berth. However, it seems Milojevic might just succeed him at Al Ain nevertheless.